DSI targets six more suspects in gambling case

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: June 28, 2026, 11:15 AM
76 1 minute read
DSI targets six more suspects in gambling case | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Aflo via Canva

DSI widens gambling network probe, six more suspects face charges

Thailand’s Department of Special Investigation (DSI) is expanding its case against a major online gambling network with links to a sitting Member of Parliament, with six additional suspects now facing charges, the department said yesterday, June 27.

DSI investigators submitted the case file to prosecutors on May 14 after gathering evidence against the network. The attorney general has since reviewed the file and instructed DSI to pursue charges against six more individuals connected to the case.

An arrest warrant has already been sought for one suspect, while investigators continue gathering evidence against the remaining five on the attorney general’s recommendation. The charges under consideration include criminal association, operating unauthorised online gambling through electronic media, conspiracy to commit money laundering, and participation in a transnational organised crime group.

DSI’s Technology and Cyber Crime Division said it has already brought cases against a number of people linked to the network. Investigators found the operation is largely based and run from a neighbouring country. The department said it would continue tracking financial transactions and assets connected to the network alongside the criminal proceedings, aiming for a thorough crackdown.

Regarding the MP at the centre of the case, DSI noted that he currently holds parliamentary immunity as the House of Representatives remains in session. The department plans to summon him for additional charges once the session closes.

The new charges being prepared against him are serious. They include criminal association under Section 209 of the Criminal Code, which carries a maximum sentence of seven years, and participation in a transnational organised crime group under Section 5 of the Anti-Transnational Organised Crime Act 2013, which carries a maximum sentence of 15 years, reported The Standard.

Related Articles
Latest Thailand News
DSI targets six more suspects in gambling case | Thaiger Thailand News

DSI targets six more suspects in gambling case

19 minutes ago
Thailand airports set for major expansion through 2034 | Thaiger Aviation News

Thailand airports set for major expansion through 2034

53 minutes ago
Rider apologises after filming Thai actor Nadech without consent | Thaiger Thailand News

Rider apologises after filming Thai actor Nadech without consent

2 hours ago
Thailand weather forecast warns heavy rain June 28 | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather forecast warns heavy rain June 28

2 hours ago
A field guide to the Thai property comment section, and the lonely one percent with a heart | Thaiger Property

A field guide to the Thai property comment section, and the lonely one percent with a heart

17 hours ago
Chiang Rai temple thief returns with wild accusations | Thaiger Thailand News

Chiang Rai temple thief returns with wild accusations

20 hours ago
Thailand weather forecast warns of nationwide flash floods June 28 | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather forecast warns of nationwide flash floods June 28

22 hours ago
British man arrested over Pattaya acid attack | Thaiger Thailand News

British man arrested over Pattaya acid attack

23 hours ago
Police uncover two-year exam cheating network | Thaiger Thailand News

Police uncover two-year exam cheating network

1 day ago
Drug-addict father arrested after toddler found bruised, hospitalised | Thaiger Thailand News

Drug-addict father arrested after toddler found bruised, hospitalised

2 days ago
Khon Kaen man beats friend to death, mistaking him for Thai ghost | Thaiger Thailand News

Khon Kaen man beats friend to death, mistaking him for Thai ghost

2 days ago
Songkhla monk under investigation as four novices report sexual abuse | Thaiger Thailand News

Songkhla monk under investigation as four novices report sexual abuse

2 days ago
Lao Group clears the air on mango sticky rice, Thai dessert controversy | Thaiger Hot News

Lao Group clears the air on mango sticky rice, Thai dessert controversy

2 days ago
Defective goods bill passes unanimously, sellers now liable | Thaiger Thailand News

Defective goods bill passes unanimously, sellers now liable

2 days ago
Thai rescue dog steals the show at drone training exercise | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai rescue dog steals the show at drone training exercise

2 days ago
Brit falls to death from Jomtien condo while painting balcony | Thaiger Pattaya News

Brit falls to death from Jomtien condo while painting balcony

2 days ago
Thai woman stands trial in Myanmar over killing of US diplomat ex-husband | Thaiger Hot News

Thai woman stands trial in Myanmar over killing of US diplomat ex-husband

2 days ago
June 26 Thailand weather: Likely hot, showers possible | Thaiger Thailand News

June 26 Thailand weather: Likely hot, showers possible

2 days ago
Local researchers seek inspection of temple ruins on Sakon Nakhon island | Thaiger Thailand News

Local researchers seek inspection of temple ruins on Sakon Nakhon island

3 days ago
Police focuses on teenage relative in rape, murder of 12 year old girl | Thaiger Thailand News

Police focuses on teenage relative in rape, murder of 12 year old girl

3 days ago
Thailand is rolling out the red carpet for foreign business. It is still making the little guys crawl under it. | Thaiger Business News

Thailand is rolling out the red carpet for foreign business. It is still making the little guys crawl under it.

3 days ago
Chinese man caught after attempting to steal 400,000 baht from Thai man | Thaiger Thailand News

Chinese man caught after attempting to steal 400,000 baht from Thai man

3 days ago
Brit held for public disturbance, assault on Chiang Mai police | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Brit held for public disturbance, assault on Chiang Mai police

3 days ago
Drunk British driver raises road safety concerns in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Drunk British driver raises road safety concerns in Phuket

3 days ago
Thailand scraps 60-day visa-free stay: what changes, who is affected, and what to do | Thaiger Visa Information

Thailand scraps 60-day visa-free stay: what changes, who is affected, and what to do

3 days ago
Thailand News
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: June 28, 2026, 11:15 AM
76 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.