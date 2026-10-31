DSI probes relatives of Chabad leader Kantor and 19 firms

Photo courtesy of ThaiTribune

Relatives of the Chabad network’s leader in Thailand, 19 companies linked to him and his land holdings are now under investigation, after the government revoked his Thai citizenship.

The decision rests on a DSI case file indicating that Yosef Chaim Kantor, president of Chabad in Thailand, kept using his American nationality once he had been naturalised. Deputy Interior Minister Phonphee Suwanchawee said on Friday, October 30, that Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has signed the revocation order.

Phonphee told reporters at Wing 6 military airport in Don Mueang, Bangkok, that the Interior Ministry is tracing Kantor’s descendants, along with anyone who gained Thai citizenship through him. Family members who are Thai nationals living in the country will be checked for possible offences, and legal action will follow if any are found.

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The Department of Provincial Administration has so far tied 19 companies to Kantor. The Department of Lands and the Commerce Ministry’s Department of Business Development are working together to settle the matter quickly, according to Phonphee. A company whose foreign shareholding exceeds the legal limit will be classed as a nominee business.

The DSI and the Department of Lands are also looking at whether those 19 firms own stakes in other companies. Phonphee said any wrongdoing would lead to assets being seized, frozen and sold off in line with the law.

Kantor’s land is facing a separate review. The Department of Lands will establish when each plot was bought, and any plot acquired while he was a Thai citizen, in breach of the law, will be put up for forced sale.

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