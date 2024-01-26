DSI probes Aranyaprathet police for alleged torture and false confession

The 56 year old man, who was allegedly tortured into a false confession by Aranyaprathet police, is now under the spotlight of the Department of Special Investigation (DSI). The contentious case revolves around the murder of Panya Khongsaenkham’s mentally unstable wife, 47 year old Buaphan Tansu, where he was initially made a scapegoat.

Aranyaprathet police have been accused of coercing Panya into admitting to the murder of his wife. However, the narrative took a twist when a security camera recording from January 11 showed the actual event. The footage revealed that Buaphan was attacked, kidnapped, and ultimately killed by a group of teenagers, who later disposed of her body in a nearby pond.

The DSI, under the leadership of acting director-general Police Major Yutthana Praedam, sanctioned an order on Wednesday to probe the allegations against the police officers. If the officers are found guilty, their actions will be classified as a violation of the Act on the Prevention and Suppression of Torture and Enforced Disappearances.

Woranan Srilam, a DSI spokesperson, stated that prosecutors from the Office of the Attorney-General will be tasked to oversee the investigation. Additionally, the Department of Provincial Administration and the Royal Thai Police have been invited to participate in the probe under the Special Case Investigation Act.

The young culprits, aged between 13 and 16 years old, accused of Buaphan’s murder, now face lawsuits filed by their parents at the Central Juvenile and Family Court. As per the Child Protection Act, the parents are charged with enabling, coercing, or allowing their children to behave inappropriately.

Despite the severity of the charges, the court permitted the teenage suspects to be temporarily released. However, they will be under strict scrutiny by probation officers until the court hearing scheduled for 10am on March 13.

The deputy national police chief noted that this case has heightened the demand for amendments to laws relating to minors involved in serious criminal activities, reported Bangkok Post.