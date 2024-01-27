Drunken Thai man found dead on Jomtien Beach

Photo courtesy of Pattaya News

A Thai man lost his life after taking a fateful dip into the sea at Jomtien Beach near The Now Hotel on January 25, possibly under the influence of alcohol.

A rescue team and the Pattaya Police received a report of the incident at 4pm. Upon their arrival at the scene in Nong Prue sub-district, Banglamung district, Chon Buri province, authorities were met with the lifeless body of Pornchai Raksa, a 56 year old Thai man, lying on the shore in nothing but shorts.

As investigators diligently examined the premises, Pornchai’s younger brother, 52 year old Pornthep Raksa, approached them. Pornthep identified his brother’s body and shared a revelation with The Pattaya News. It transpired that the deceased, Pornchai, had expressed a desire for a leisurely swim at Jomtien Beach around 2pm that day, having consumed alcohol before venturing into the water, reported Pattaya News.

Moreover, an unnamed lifeguard on duty reported that local vendors had raised the alarm upon spotting a lifeless body afloat in the sea. Regrettably, by the time the lifeguard reached the scene, Pornchai had already met his end.

As the investigation unfolds, the cause of Pornchai’s drowning remains uncertain. Authorities assure the public that further details will be disclosed as the probe progresses.

