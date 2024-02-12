Drunk Thai man found dead after friends leave him to sleep in car

A restaurant employee found a Thai man dead in his car, parked on Pattaya Sai Sam Road. He had been drunk, and his friends had left him to sleep off the alcohol in the car with the engine running.

An employee of Pattaya Seafood restaurant, 30 year old Autthapon, told ThaiRath that he went to work last night, February 11, and found a black Honda CR-V SUV car parked outside the restaurant. He saw a Thai man sleeping in the driver’s seat and decided to check on him.

Autthapon revealed that the car window was lowered about 5 centimetres allowing him to look inside. Upon closer inspection, Autthapon realised the man was dead, so he reported the shocking discovery to Mueang Pattaya Police Station.

Police identified the man as 33 year old Nathawat Srikong. He was found dead in the driver’s seat wearing a white T-shirt and long black trousers. There were no signs of physical violence but Nathawat had blood running from his mouth and nose. The car’s engine was left on but it had cut out because it ran out of fuel.

Autthapon told officers that he saw Nathawat visit an entertainment venue located 100 to 200 metres away from the restaurant with his friends. When they left, Nathawat was very drunk. His friends then carried him to the car and left the engine running before leaving the scene.

Officers believed that Nathawat died from the afternoon heat and a lack of air after the car ran out of fuel. The body has been transferred to the Institute of Forensic Medicine of the Police General Hospital in Bangkok and then it will be returned to his family for a funeral.

ThaiRath reported that Nathawat’s father, 64 year old Pongsaphat Srikong, arrived at the scene after being alerted to the tragic news. He immediately embraced his son and cried.

The father said he was unaware of his whereabouts since the afternoon of the previous day. He hoped the autopsy would reveal the cause of his son’s death. The father emphasised that his son was a very healthy person without any congenital diseases.