Tesla crash causes 12-car pileup, driver faces drink driving charges

A Tesla driver, who holds an advisory council position in the Traffic Police of Mueang Phitsanulok, yesterday caused a 12-car pileup on Mitrphap Road, in front of a hotpot restaurant. The initial alcohol test showed a high percentage reading of 194 milligrams. The suspect was initially charged with damaging other people’s property.

The accident involved a silver Tesla careening into parked cars and motorcycles at high speed. A total of six cars and six motorcycles were damaged, however, fortunately, no injuries or deaths were reported.

After the incident, the police arrived at the scene for investigation and apprehended the male driver for alcohol testing. The accident investigation is currently underway.

The brother of the hotpot restaurant owner, 35 year old Atit Sriphutorn, said that at the time of the incident, there were many customers in his shop and his brother’s Pajero was parked by the roadside. Suddenly, the Tesla car came at high speed and crashed into the back of the Pajero. The loud noise shocked everyone before the Tesla lost control and crashed into several customers’ cars.

As of today, January 8, Police Lieutenant Colonel Thatchapong Wongpatthanavis, the police station’s superintendent of Mueang Phitsanulok, disclosed that after the incident, the police went to the scene and tested the Tesla driver’s alcohol level. It was found to be as high as 194 milligrams, which exceeds the legal limit. However, they are waiting for a blood test to measure the alcohol level again before charging him with drunk driving, reported Khao Sod.

In addition, the Tesla driver is also a consultant of the Traffic Police of Mueang Phitsanulok. He affirmed that the case would proceed according to the law without any partiality. Initially, he was charged with causing damage to others’ property. The powerful electric Tesla caused a 12-car pileup, and the moment of the crash was captured in a video clip.

