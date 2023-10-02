Midnight mayhem: Drunk passenger attack on Thai taxi driver leads to electrifying collision

Photo: KhaoSod.

During the early hours of today, a drunk passenger attacked a taxi driver, leading to a collision with an electricity pole in Samut Prakan province. The incident occurred on Thepparat Road, Bang Kaew district, where the intoxicated passenger was found unconscious with blood seeping from his ear.

On arrival at the scene, police and rescue workers from Bang Kaew Police Station and Por Tek Tueng Foundation found an unconscious man on the road. He was immediately given first aid, however, due to severe injuries, an ambulance from a nearby hospital was called to assist. The victim was then transferred for treatment at Sirindhorn Hospital.

The drunk passenger attack scene contained a pink taxi, which had collided and damaged an electricity pole. The 42 year old driver, Phongsakorn (surname withheld), was present, awaiting police questioning.

According to Phongsakorn, the passenger, hailing from Suvarnabhumi Canal Road, had signalled the taxi. But, during the ride, the passenger, who was visibly drunk and mumbling to himself, raised concerns for his safety.

Phongsakorn’s wife, Pornpan, who was also driving a taxi, had happened upon the passenger. Feeling threatened due to the passenger’s intoxicated state and her being alone, she called Phongsakorn to take over the ride from her. They had agreed to switch passengers at Talad Rueabin market.

Phongsakorn, recalling the incident, stated the passenger was mumbling and fidgety throughout the journey. He had even threatened to smash a liquor bottle onto his neck.

Feeling uneasy, Phongsakorn decided to stop at a petrol station before reaching the incident location. Shortly after leaving the station, the passenger hit Phongsakorn’s head several times with the bottle. In an attempt to avoid the blows, Phongsakorn leaned towards the left seat, causing the taxi to veer off the road and collide with an electricity pole.

Following the crash, Phongsakorn fled from the taxi seeking help from another taxi driver parked ahead. The passenger, however, chased him, trying to inflict further harm.

Phongsakorn fought back, landing a punch on the passenger’s face, leaving him unconscious. He immediately reported the drunken passenger attack to the police, reported KhaoSod.

Initial police investigations have recorded the driver and witness statements. Further questioning of the injured passenger will take place to ascertain the actual cause of the incident.

