Drunk officer leaves 12 year old boy in critical condition after hit-and-run (video)

A reckless police officer under the influence of alcohol crashed his pickup into a motorcycle and dragged a 12 year old boy along the road in the Isaan province of Roi Et, leaving the victim hospitalised and in critical condition.

The crash between the two vehicles on Prem Pracharath Road was reported to Mueang Roi Et Police Station at 9.50am today, February 1. Upon investigation, the pickup was not present at the scene. Police found only the 12 year old victim, Warit Puengpaisarn, who bore scratches all over his body and suffered a major wound to his face.

Warit was rushed to the Roi Et Hospital by a rescue team. The hospital revealed that both of his arms were broken and the boy was in critical condition.

Warit’s grandmother, Supaporn, recounted the accident to the police saying she and her grandson were travelling to the Tung Charoen Fresh Market. She was riding and Warit was a passenger.

As Supaporn was slowing down to enter the market car park, a pickup hit her motorcycle and dragged Warit for 300 metres along the road. Supaporn said she shouted at the pickup to stop but the driver continued to drive away at high speed.

Police managed to stop the pickup at an intersection near a Roi Et Kindergarten, nearly 2 kilometres away from the accident scene. The pickup driver crashed his car into nearly 10 vehicles along his escape route.

The driver was reported to be a police officer, identified as 50 year old Police Senior Sergeant Major Somsong Sriardree-aram. Somsong was reportedly under the influence of alcohol, with a blood alcohol level of 321 milligrammes percent, far above the legal limit of 50 milligrams per cent.

Somsong is now in custody at Mueang Roi Et Police Station. Officers are reviewing CCTV footage from the scene and will summon witnesses and the victim’s grandmother for questioning. ThaiRath reported that the police officer avoided answering questions during the interrogation.

