Drunk man rescued after falling asleep in water tank in Khon Kaen

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 2, 2026, 5:09 PM
63 1 minute read
Drunk man rescued after falling asleep in water tank in Khon Kaen | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Khaosod

A heavily intoxicated man was rescued after climbing into a 500-litre water storage tank and falling asleep while standing inside it in Khon Kaen this morning, July 2.

Rescue workers and police responded after residents reported seeing a person inside the tank behind a property on Phimphasut Road in Mueang district.

Officers arrived at around 6am and found the man inside the tank with only his head visible above the rim. He appeared unconscious and did not respond when rescuers initially called out to him.

Rescue workers drained the water from the tank before carefully tilting it onto its side, allowing the man to climb out safely once he regained consciousness.

Police and rescue workers rescued a drunk man found asleep inside a 500 litre water tank in Khon Kaen after a night of partying.
Photo via Khaosod

The property owner, 44 year old Montakan, said one of her employees called her early in the morning after discovering someone inside the water tank behind the house.

The employee initially feared the man had died because he remained completely still inside the tank. After people called out to the man, he began moving his head. A neighbour then contacted the police, who arrived to find him still dozing inside the water tank.

Police and rescue workers rescued a drunk man found asleep inside a 500 litre water tank in Khon Kaen after a night of partying.
Photo via Khaosod

According to information obtained at the scene, the man told officers he had been drinking at a party before parking his motorcycle near the entrance to the alley. He then walked into the area, climbed over a fence, removed the lid from the water tank and climbed inside.

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Montakan said she had never seen the man before but was told he worked as a delivery rider, reported Khaosod.

She added that the incident could have ended in tragedy. Had he lost his balance, he could have fallen into the full water tank and drowned.

Police and rescue workers rescued a drunk man found asleep inside a 500 litre water tank in Khon Kaen after a night of partying.
Photo via Khaosod

Similarly, a drunken man in Sattahip was found asleep on the roadside next to his motorcycle, which was decorated with a giant Hello Kitty plushie, prompting police intervention.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 2, 2026, 5:09 PM
63 1 minute read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.