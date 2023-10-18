Drug suspect drowns in canal escape bid during Pathum Thani police raid

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A narcotics suspect in Pathum Thani passed away after attempting to escape law enforcement by jumping into a canal. The police had been extending the results of their drug sting operation when the individual reacted by discarding his drugs and attempting to flee by jumping into the water.

The incident took place in the Rangsit Prayoonsak Canal, in front of the Siwalee Rangsit 2 Village on the Rangsit-Nakhon Nayok Road, Prachatipat Sub-district, Thanyaburi District, Pathum Thani Province. Upon receiving the alert, the police coordinated with volunteers and divers to investigate.

A blue and white Honda Sonic 125 motorcycle with registration number ยษก 472 Bangkok was found parked at the bridge towards Siwalee Rangsit 2 Village. Nearby, an instant noodle bag containing 200 methamphetamine pills packed in a blue zip bag was found.

Initial investigations revealed that the deceased was 42 year old Balawi Kluen-ura, residing at 159 Moo 6, Khwaoyai Sub-district, Sikhoraphum District, Surin Province, reported KhaoSod.

According to the investigating officers, the Pathum Thani Provincial Police had arrested one suspect in a drug case in the area of the Suan Phrik Thai Police Station. They had then extended their investigations to Balawi, who had parked his motorcycle and was delivering methamphetamine to an undercover officer. The police showed their identity with the intention of arresting him, but Balawi reacted by shaking himself free and running about 50 meters before jumping into the Rangsit Prayoonsak Canal. He swam to the middle of the canal and disappeared.

The police searched for him for quite some time but were unsuccessful. It was assumed that he had drowned. The police then coordinated with the Pratu Nam Chulalongkorn Police Station to bring in rescue officials and divers from the Po Tek Tung Foundation. It took about 10 minutes to locate the deceased.

Follow us on :













Police Lieutenant Colonel Phonchet Prommun, an investigator from Pratu Nam Chulalongkorn Police Station, reported that an initial search of the deceased’s body found no evidence. However, two mobile phones and about 200 baht (US$ 505) in cash were found. The scene of the incident was photographed for evidence and the deceased’s motorcycle was seized for further investigation before the body was handed over to the foundation for autopsy at Thammasat University Hospital to determine the exact cause of death.

The Pathum Thani Provincial Police investigative team disclosed that the deceased had previously been arrested in 2011 at Suan Phrik Thai Police Station and in 2018 at Mueang Pathum Police Station on drug charges.

Follow more of The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.