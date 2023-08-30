Narcotics board intensifies probe into illicit drug parties in Bangkok massage parlours

Image via Khaosod

The Narcotics Control Board (NCB) expanded its investigation into illicit drug parties at massage parlours in the Makkasan area of Bangkok. Under the directive of Colonel Thiti Saengsawang, the NCB tracked and arrested four suspects, linked to the grey Chinese capital. The suspects were involved in drug trafficking and operating illicit drug parties for foreign tourists.

The NCB, in a follow-up operation, yesterday surrounded and searched the locations of the suspects, ultimately arresting them.

The suspects were accused of jointly distributing Category 1 narcotics (methamphetamine and E-drug) and possessing Category 2 substances (ketamine) illegally, assisting or supporting offenders before or during the commission of serious drug offences, conspiring to commit serious drug offences, and having in possession Category 2 substances (ketamine) illegally.

The suspects were caught and arrested from three different points, reported KhaoSod. The arrested individuals are as follows:

1. Suwipha, 24 years old, a Thai national, was arrested in a residential area in Bang Lamung, Chon Buri, following the issuance of a search warrant by the Pattaya Provincial Court.

2. Promote, 43 years old, a Thai national, was arrested from a residence in the Nonthaburi Province following a search warrant issued by the Nonthaburi Provincial Court.

3. Naju, 45 years old, a Lahu national, was arrested from a room on the fourth floor of a condominium in the Surawongse area, Bangkok, following a search warrant issued by the South Bangkok Criminal Court.

4. Worisathon or Little Man, 61 years old, a Thai national, was apprehended while on the run at Tha Lo 11, Km 318, Moo 5, Pa Sao Subdistrict, Mueang Uttaradit District, Uttaradit Province, following the issuance of a search warrant by the Criminal Court.

The police investigation is still ongoing for the remaining suspects at large involved in the illicit drug parties, and they will be prosecuted according to the laws of Thailand.

