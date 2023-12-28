Drug-induced hallucination leads to violent assault on two young boys in Bangkok

Photo courtesy of Khao Sod

A man under the influence of marijuana and cough syrup mixed with kratom severely hallucinated, chased and injured two young boys aged six and nine with a blunted knife.

Plc Yongyut Thongma, an investigative officer at the Chok Chai Police Station, was notified about the violent assault on the two boys. The incident took place in front of a porridge shop within the Soi Lat Phrao 87, Junction 5 (Chantra Suk Community) in the Klong Chao Khun Sing Subdistrict, Lat Phrao District, Bangkok. The officer, along with Plc Setthaphon Srisakorn, the head of the Chok Chai Police Station, his deputy, Plc Polkrit Thipayatatsanan, and Plc Pichit Khamyot, another deputy, rushed to the scene. They were accompanied by the Chok Chai Police Station’s investigative team and emergency responders.

At the scene, they found the six year old boy with a serious head injury. He was quickly taken to Nopparat Hospital for emergency treatment. The nine year old boy, who had injuries on both wrists, was taken to the Police Hospital, having passed the critical stage. The 28 year old perpetrator, Thanet Taenhiran, was apprehended with a long-bladed knife and his black-red Honda Wave motorcycle, registration number 8กฆ4987 Bangkok, at an apartment’s car park in Soi Lat Phrao 83. The police managed to subdue the situation within 28 minutes, reported Khao Sod.

Upon investigation, it was found that the suspect had attacked the six year old boy before fleeing on his motorcycle towards the Suan Sue Trong community. He then assaulted the nine-year-old boy, who was playing in front of his house in the Suk Sabai community, leading the police to believe that the same suspect was responsible for both attacks. After apprehending Thanet, along with his weapon and vehicle, he was taken into custody.

When interrogated, Thanet was incoherent, but it was established that he had consumed a mixture of kratom and procodyl cough syrup, and smoked marijuana, leading to severe hallucinations and erratic behaviour. Initially, the police charged him with attempted murder before handing him over to the investigating officer at the Chok Chai Police Station for further legal proceedings.