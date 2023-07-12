Drug-dealer’s daring escape attempt in Chumphon ends in fatal crash

Image courtesy of KhaoSod Online

A dramatic incident unfolded in Chumphon province, where a 22 year old suspected drug dealer attempted to evade arrest, resulting in a car crash involving two police vehicles. The suspect, who had a previous history of drug-related offences, didn’t survive.

At around 10.30pm yesterday, Teerawut Nuchanong, the Deputy Secretary of Chumphon’s National Security, led an operation to apprehend Nares Phromrak, 22 years old. Phromrak was driving a Toyota pickup truck, which collided with two police vehicles on the Chumphon-Ranong road near a convenience store. During the vehicle search, approximately 200 methamphetamine pills were discovered.

The operation was prompted following a planned sting operation where officers arranged to purchase 200 pills for 6,000 baht. As Phromraksa parked his truck, police vehicles penned him in. However, rather than surrender, Phromraksa resisted arrest, attempting to flee the scene that resulted in the crash with two police vehicles.

“Naris did not comply with the arrest and tried to escape by reversing his car and hitting two police cars, causing damage. We, therefore, had to use our firearms to shoot at the tyres to prevent him from escaping,” shared Teeravuthi Nuchnong.

Upon investigation, Phromraksa confessed and a check on his history revealed he had been accused previously of drug offences and he had been out of custody for one year and two months. The charges against him included possession and intent to distribute Class 1 narcotics – Methamphetamine (known locally as Ya Ba), along with resisting arrest. Following the procedures, he was delivered to the local police station in Chumphon to further the investigation and legal proceedings, reports KhaoSod Online.

