Drug addicted Thai man turns himself in after walking naked in Isaan

A naked Thai man turned himself in at a police station yesterday and confessed to committing an obscene act after walking around naked in the northeastern province of Khon Kaen. The man was reportedly under the influence of drugs.

Locals in the Mueang district of Khon Kaen recorded videos of a Thai man walking around the town naked and shared them on social media. He was seen holding an empty bottle of drinking water and walking on the footpath. There were pictures of him climbing onto a large model dinosaur in the public park and sitting on its back.

Many netizens found this action funny as he did not hurt any locals. Many asked what made him take off his clothes and walk in the sun at noon. Others wondered how he climbed the tall dinosaur statue.

Channel 3 later reported that the man went straight to Mueang Khon Kaen Police Station and asked them to arrest him. The man appeared in front of the canteen at the police station, causing shock and confusion among police officers and vendors.

The man urged officers to arrest him for his obscene action. Officers rushed to get a towel and asked the man to wrap it around his waist. The man could not keep the towel that long and attempted to take it off at all times. Officers later fought pants and a shirt for him to wear.

Police assumed that the man was naked due to the influence of drugs, but did not report whether or not they conducted a test on the man.

As the man wished, he was charged with exposing his body and committing an incident act in a public place which resulted in a fine of up to 5,000 baht according to Section 388 of the Criminal Law. Officers then contacted his family members to pick him up at the police station.

