Drug-addicted man causes blackout in Udon Thani attempting cable theft

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A 35 year old man, known for being a heavy drug user, has been apprehended by locals in Udon Thani after he attempted to steal power cables, causing a blackout in four houses. The man, who appeared incoherent and shaky, admitted he was motivated by his craving for alcohol and needed money to purchase it.

Suradech’s reckless act was first noticed by a local, 35 year old Tor, who saw sparks from a transformer just as the power in his home went out. When he went outside to investigate, he found Suradech attempting to cut off the power cables connected to the transformer. Other residents, who also experienced a blackout, joined Tor in apprehending the culprit.

According to Pornphet Chaneider, the 52 year old village chief of Non Khamin, Suradech has been heavily addicted to drugs for a long time. Despite his family’s efforts to send him to rehabilitation three times, Suradech’s condition has not improved. It is believed that he intended to sell the stolen cables to fund his drug habit.

The village chief also revealed that Suradech’s addiction has had severe consequences for his family. He has sold everything from their home, including the roof and valuable possessions, to buy drugs. His parents, fearful for their lives, were forced to construct a new home elsewhere due to his violent threats, reported KhaoSod.

Follow us on :













His recent episode of power cable theft has been dealt with by the police at Udon Thani’s police station, who have taken Suradech into custody for further legal action. The event, which occurred yesterday, has left the local community on high alert.

Suradech used to be a motorcycle mechanic, but his addiction has driven him to desperate measures. His actions have caused a great deal of distress and inconvenience to the community, not to mention the fear he has instilled in his parents.

Follow more of The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.