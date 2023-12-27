Drug addict kills 1 and injures 6 in random attack in northern Thailand

Photo via Channel 3

A Thai drug addict killed a Volunteer Defence Corps (VDC) officer and carried out a random attack that injured six victims as he tried to evade arrest in the northern provinces of Thailand.

The death of the VDC officer, 42 year old Pisit Sittichum, was reported to the Ngao Police Station in Lampang province at 8pm yesterday, December 26. Pisit was stabbed to death at the old district office by a Thai man, later identified as 39 year old Nonpawit. Pisit was taken to hospital but died on the way.

Witnesses told police that Nonpawit arrived at the scene on a red and white Honda Wave motorcycle. Pisit asked him what he was doing there, but Nonpawit refused to answer and immediately stabbed Pisit in the stomach before fleeing the scene.

Nonpawit was later arrested in the Mae Jai district in Phayao province after he escaped arrest nearly 80 kilometres away from the incident scene. Nonpawit also committed random attacks and vehicle thefts during his escape, resulting in six injuries.

According to the police report, Nonpawit left the old district office and headed for Super Highway Road. He stole a green Nissan pickup on the road and crashed it into another pickup. Nonpawit got out of the vehicle and slashed the driver’s face before returning to the Nissan pickup and fleeing.

Nonpawit attempted to steal another car on Lampang-Ngao Road but failed. He continued driving until he found another target. He stabbed a Thai woman who parked her car to buy food from a roadside shop and stole her car.

Drug use admitted

Nonpawit crashed the stolen car into several vehicles in the market. He got out of the car and approached a Thai woman who got out of her Mitsubishi Pajero Sport SUV to check on the collision.

Nonpawit slashed the woman’s leg and slashed her husband’s face. He then stole the SUV and drove to Phayao province. Once in the province, he left the SUV and stole another car. Police eventually stopped and arrested Nonpawit in the Mae Jai district of Phayao.

Nonpawit confessed that he took a large amount of methamphetamine, also known as Yaba, after fighting with his girlfriend. After the drug use, he rode a motorcycle to his workplace in the central province of Phitsanuloak. He later lost control of himself due to the influence of the drug and committed the crime as reported.

The official charges issued against Nonpawit had not yet been made. He may face at least an intentional murder charge for the death of the first victim. The charge results in the death penalty, life imprisonment or 15 to 20 years in prison.