Samut Prakan driver says she blacked out before fatal crash

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 10, 2026, 10:34 AM
1 minute read
Samut Prakan driver says she blacked out before fatal crash
Photo via Facebook/ สมุทรปราการ press

A female Thai driver claimed she blacked out at the wheel after killing two and injuring four people in Soi Boon Siri 14 along Sukhumvit Road in Samut Prakan province yesterday, November 9.

Officers from Mueang Samut Prakan Police Station were alerted to the accident in Soi Boon Siri 14, along Sukhumvit Road, at around 7.10am. Emergency responders from Samut Prakan Hospital and volunteer rescue workers also attended the scene.

According to KhaoSod, the alley is a narrow two-way road in a residential area that is busy with shoppers in the morning.

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Police found two women dead at the scene. They were identified as 75 year old Pikul and 68 year old Kansinee. Four other women were injured, three of whom were reportedly in serious condition. The collision also damaged three motorcycles, a bicycle and a food cart.

Thai woman crashes and kills two in Samut Prakan
Photo via Facebook/ สมุทรปราการ press

The white Honda HR-V came to a stop against the wall of a house. Its front end was badly damaged, and a motorcycle was trapped underneath the vehicle.

The driver, identified as 52 year old Kannika, was at the scene but was initially too shocked to give an account of the incident. Police later took her to the station for questioning.

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She tested negative for alcohol and subsequently told police that she had blacked out while driving, causing her to lose control of the vehicle. The report did not provide further details about any underlying health condition she may have disclosed to officers.

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Samut Prakan fatal crash
Photo via Facebook/ ข่าวสารเมืองปราการ

A 60 year old congee seller said she had been serving a customer outside her shop when the car passed at speed shortly before the collision.

Another 60 year old witness said traffic in the alley was heavy at the time. He alleged that the driver overtook another vehicle on the right, entered the oncoming lane and struck a food stall, people standing nearby and several parked motorcycles.

Police are reviewing CCTV footage from the area and collecting witness statements as they investigate the circumstances of the crash. Further legal proceedings against the driver will follow the investigation.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 10, 2026, 10:34 AM
1 minute read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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