Samut Prakan driver says she blacked out before fatal crash

A female Thai driver claimed she blacked out at the wheel after killing two and injuring four people in Soi Boon Siri 14 along Sukhumvit Road in Samut Prakan province yesterday, November 9.

Officers from Mueang Samut Prakan Police Station were alerted to the accident in Soi Boon Siri 14, along Sukhumvit Road, at around 7.10am. Emergency responders from Samut Prakan Hospital and volunteer rescue workers also attended the scene.

According to KhaoSod, the alley is a narrow two-way road in a residential area that is busy with shoppers in the morning.

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Police found two women dead at the scene. They were identified as 75 year old Pikul and 68 year old Kansinee. Four other women were injured, three of whom were reportedly in serious condition. The collision also damaged three motorcycles, a bicycle and a food cart.

The white Honda HR-V came to a stop against the wall of a house. Its front end was badly damaged, and a motorcycle was trapped underneath the vehicle.

The driver, identified as 52 year old Kannika, was at the scene but was initially too shocked to give an account of the incident. Police later took her to the station for questioning.

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She tested negative for alcohol and subsequently told police that she had blacked out while driving, causing her to lose control of the vehicle. The report did not provide further details about any underlying health condition she may have disclosed to officers.

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A 60 year old congee seller said she had been serving a customer outside her shop when the car passed at speed shortly before the collision.

Another 60 year old witness said traffic in the alley was heavy at the time. He alleged that the driver overtook another vehicle on the right, entered the oncoming lane and struck a food stall, people standing nearby and several parked motorcycles.

Police are reviewing CCTV footage from the area and collecting witness statements as they investigate the circumstances of the crash. Further legal proceedings against the driver will follow the investigation.

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