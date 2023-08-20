Taxi accident: Fatal crash as vehicle plunges into Samut Prakan canal

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A tragic taxi accident incident unfolded today where an ill-fated taxi plunged into a canal and burst into flames in Samut Prakan province, resulting in the death of the driver. The unidentified individual crashed the vehicle, firmly igniting a mournful atmosphere at the Bang Bo Police Station.

The devastating taxi accident was reported to have occurred at the bridge over the Wing Nok Canal on Rattanakosin 200 Year Road, Village Number 6. The successful extinguishing of the vehicle by authorities took a total of fifteen minutes. Strikingly, the vehicle was completely consumed by fire, leaving the driver indisposed and unidentifiable. Any personal identification documentation was also destroyed and rendered untraceable. Even the front and back registration plate numbers were severely obscured, with only a metal wristwatch unidentifiable in make serving as a potential clue.

Investigating the scene provided insights into the cause of the unfortunate taxi accident. The taxi appeared to have deviated from its path on the Debaratana road, resulting in its crash into several deformed steel lines prepared by a contractor for casting stump poles. After this collision, the vehicle hit a concrete pole, causing spontaneous and rapid fire combustion reported KhaoSod.

Witnesses speculated that the driver may not have been local as they seemed unfamiliar with the terrain. They voiced further concerns about the lack of warning signs and bright lights around this construction site and bridge. The driver, unsurprisingly, didn’t perceive the imminent danger, causing a headlong plunge into the concrete pillar, and subsequently leading to the fire.

Follow us on :













With no possible intervention by distressed onlookers due to the intensity of the fire, there remains a shroud of mystery over the identity of the deceased involved in this unfortunate taxi accident. Witnesses were aware only of the taxi hailing from Charoen Mueang Taxi Cooperative.

In the midst of ongoing traffic incidents, a white Honda City car overturned after disregarding a red traffic signal. The car was travelling at a high speed and collided with a taxi on a local road. Read more HERE.