Driver perishes as 22-wheel truck overturns in Si Racha

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A tragic incident unfolded yesterday as a 22-wheel trailer truck lost control on a curve and overturned in the Si Racha district of Chon Buri, resulting in the driver’s death. The driver was trapped in the wreckage, and it took rescue workers over three hours to extricate the body.

The accident occurred near the Burapha Golf Course in Si Racha. A white Isuzu truck with the head registration 70-4971 and the trailer registration 71-1515, both from Songkhla, was found overturned. The driver, unfortunately, did not survive the crash and was found pinned beneath the truck, with his right leg severed and ejected from the vehicle.

Before the heavy crane could lift the truck’s head to retrieve the body, the local electric utility had to cut off the power to ensure the safety of the recovery team. Inside the truck, authorities found a passport and a bankbook belonging to the deceased, identified as Buard Buameun, an employee of Hat Yai Yong Thai Transport Company, based in Klong Hae, Songkhla.

Fellow truck drivers who witnessed the accident told the police that the deceased was transporting a 35-tonne load of paper in a container from Ban Bueng, intending to deliver it to Laem Chabang Port. The truck was traveling at high speed when it approached the curve, lost control, and crashed into the guardrail before overturning. The police surmise that the driver may not have been familiar with the route, which contributed to the fatal crash, reported KhaoSod.

After the accident, the body was transferred to Laem Chabang Hospital by Sri Racha’s Piyawiang Thai rescue unit, where it awaits collection by relatives for funeral rites.

Follow us on :













This incident highlights the dangers heavy vehicles face on the road, particularly when carrying large loads at high speeds. The need for strict adherence to safety regulations, proper route planning, and driver familiarity with their routes is ever more apparent to prevent such tragic occurrences in the future.

In related news, tragic collision in Si Racha, Chon Buri, as a vegetable truck crashed into another, claiming two lives. Investigation revealed a possibility of the driver falling asleep, as authorities reviewed CCTV footage.