Double sorrow: Bus accident claims lives of two university students in Bangkok

Photo via Facebook/ Sakon Taweesa

Chorakaenoi Police Station officers were alerted to a devastating road accident on Chalong Krung Road in Bangkok‘s Lat Krabang district, involving a public bus and resulting in the tragic death of two university students.

Upon reaching the scene, officers were confronted with a heart-wrenching sight – the lifeless bodies of two female students lay beneath the red-white bus numbered 1013.

The victims have been identified as 20 year old Chattiyaporn Suriwat and 21 year old Areeya Suthatchok. Both students were in their sophomore year, studying in the Faculty of Science at King Mongkut’s Institute of Technology Ladkrabang, situated in the vicinity.

A rescue team promptly arrived at the location to retrieve the bodies of the victims. One rescuer, Manit Karakate, disclosed that the task was difficult because the weight of the bus pressed them against the road. However, through the use of a lifting jack, the team successfully elevated the bus, enabling them to take the body out.

The bus driver, 44 year old Sonyot Iamsa-art, waited for the officer at the scene and was accompanied to the police station. At present, formal charges have yet to be issued, as the officers await the results of the autopsy conducted on the victims.

Witnesses reported to the media that the accident occurred when the bus crossed the railway. The victims rode a motorcycle from the left side of the bus and turned right in front of the bus on their way to the university.

Tragically, the motorcycle lost its balance and toppled over, leaving the students stranded in the middle of the road. the bus, which had recently descended a slope from the railway, was unable to avoid running over the fallen riders.

Locals attempted to stop the bus but failed to stop it in time. After the accident, witnesses rushed to help the two motorcycle riders but they were already dead.

This tragic incident followed another distressing accident in the Lat Krabang district last week. On the nearby Luang Praeng Road, the flyover, which was under construction, collapsed over cars and pedestrians on the road. The accident resulted in two deaths and several injuries.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration is now working to clear damaged parts of the flyover out of the scene to return the road to motorists. It has not yet been confirmed whether the construction project will be abandoned or continued.