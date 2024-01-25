Jive at Dong Tan: Beach-turned-bazaar sparks excitement in Jomtien

Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

Dong Tan Beach has turned into a night bazaar, buzzing with commerce, stirring both excitement and disarray among local businesses in Jomtien.

The once tranquil beach now hosts a nightly spectacle, drawing sellers and buyers alike, transforming this coastal haven into the vibrant Dong Tan Night Market.

The market’s meteoric rise in popularity has, however, birthed a set of challenges. Designated parking spaces, originally meant for convenience, have now metamorphosed into ad-hoc stalls, offering a smorgasbord of foods and drinks. Attempts by local authorities to regulate these prohibited spaces have proven futile, resulting in vehicular chaos as cars vie for limited parking.

Amidst the hustle and bustle, registered businesses find themselves grappling with disruptions. Some are forced to endure construction work obstructing their shops, rendering it impossible to peddle products and services. The unbridled freedom of mobile food vendors in Pattaya allows them to exploit opportunities without adhering to regulations, leaving tax-paying shops in the dust.

As Dong Tan Market evolves into a nocturnal marvel, uncertainty shrouds the response from local authorities. Residents affected by this market metamorphosis are now pleading with authorities to carve out free spaces for vendors, safeguard roads for regular traffic and prevent the encroachment on sales for tax-paying establishments, reported Pattaya Mail.

The unfolding situation raises crucial questions about the delicate equilibrium between the economic dynamism of the Dong Tan Night Market and the concerns of established businesses and residents in Jomtien.

