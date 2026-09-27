Don Mueang Airport open despite flooding

Photo courtesy of Daily News

Don Mueang Airport is operating as normal despite flooding in the surrounding area, though metered taxi services have been temporarily suspended.

Airports of Thailand (AOT) confirmed on 26 September that flights and internal routes at Don Mueang Airport (DMK) remain unaffected by heavy rain and standing water nearby. AOT said the flooding had not disrupted airport operations, though some surrounding road routes could be affected.

Passengers heading to the airport are advised to use the elevated Don Mueang Tollway, which leads directly to the passenger terminal buildings.

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Bangkok Mass Transit Authority buses on routes A1 to A4 continue to run as normal, though passengers should expect delays of around 45 minutes. All pick-up and drop-off points have been temporarily moved to the Service Hall building.

The Red Line commuter train, running between Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal and Rangsit, continues to operate every 15 minutes.

Metered taxis have been suspended due to flooding outside the terminal and vehicle breakdowns. Ride-hailing service Grab remains available as normal.

AOT is urging passengers to allow extra travel time, recommending three hours before international flights and two hours before domestic flights. Staff have been deployed around the clock to assist travellers during the disruption.

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