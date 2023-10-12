Domestic violence shock: Thai celebrity’s assault on girlfriend

Photo courtesy of Thai CH 8.

A brutal domestic violence incident involving a minor celebrity and his girlfriend has become the talk of the town in Thailand.

The couple’s dispute, revealed in CCTV footage, was ignited when the 43 year old woman discovered that her 38 year old boyfriend, a supporting actor in various TV shows, had been unfaithful to her with five other women.

The couple, who had been acquainted for five to six years and had been seriously dating for the past two years, had a relatively peaceful relationship until last year.

The man was said to have initially taken good care of the woman until she discovered his infidelity in September. Upon confrontation, the man violently attacked the woman, leaving visible injuries on her body and eyes.

The woman intended to expose her boyfriend’s infidelity by showing evidence of his communications with the five other women on his phone, which led to the violence captured in the now-viral video.

After the incident, the man sought forgiveness and promised to change, leading the woman to give him another chance and not report the assault. However, the violence and borrowing of money persisted, driving the woman to finally file a police report.

“By the end, I realised he wouldn’t change. He couldn’t return to being a good person. I won’t speak to him anymore. Our communication will only be through the police. I will not have any contact with him at all.”

Unfortunately, due to the elapsed time since the incident, the police could not charge the man. Instead, they issued a restraining order, prohibiting him from approaching his ex-girlfriend.

Follow us on :













On October 6, the man agreed to the terms of the restraining order and compensated the woman for medical and therapeutic expenses amounting to 10,000 baht. The woman shared her story as a cautionary tale to other women experiencing domestic violence, urging them to report such incidents immediately.

Follow more of The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.