Dolphin tragedy: Tangled in net, washed ashore in Chon Buri

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod.

A dolphin carcass was discovered today washed up on the shores of Bangsaen beach, near Laem Thaen roundabout, in Chon Buri. The 2 metre long, 50 kilogramme animal had a fishing net entangled around its tail, suggesting it had been dead for approximately two to four days.

Amornsak Saksaensilp, a 33 year old member of the Sea Patrol Volunteers, relayed that he was alerted to the dolphin‘s presence by a tent operator earlier that day. He believes that the net around the animal’s tail disrupted its balance while swimming, leading to difficulties in feeding, and ultimately resulting in its death.

Amornsak urged fishermen to exercise more responsibility in their practices to prevent similar incidents in the future, reported KhaoSod.

Kittipong Traibun, a 56 year old tourism expert from Chon Buri shared that the sea around Bangsaen, Wonnapa Beach, Laem Thaen, and behind San To Shrine, has been investigated by authorities for cleanliness. He revealed that on September 11, the sea was found to be clear and odourless.

The cause of the greenish hue in the sea was identified as a blue-green algae bloom, which deprived the sea of oxygen and caused fish to die. However, he assured us that the Bangsaen beach is now back to normal, clear and odourless, and invited tourists to return for a guaranteed enjoyable experience.

Three weeks ago, an injured dolphin was discovered stranded at Thai Mueang, a beach located north of Phuket. The incident occurred yesterday, with locals initially trying to help by pushing the marine creature back into the sea. However, within an hour, the dolphin had returned to the shore.

Follow us on :













Immediately sensing the urgency, the locals contacted the authorities at Khao Lampi-Hat Thai Mueang National Park for professional help. Park officers found the dolphin, a male and of the striped variety, to be 206 centimetres long and weighing 54 kilogrammes. To read more click HERE.

Follow more of The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.