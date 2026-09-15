Thailand pushes Doi Inthanon for ASEAN heritage status

Thailand is seeking ASEAN Heritage Park status for Doi Inthanon National Park in Chiang Mai, with regional biodiversity experts due to assess the site from September 16 to 18.

Deputy Government Spokesperson Lalida Persvivatana said today, September 15, that the government was advancing the nomination to strengthen conservation of natural resources and biodiversity while supporting ecotourism and local economies.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment submitted the proposal for Cabinet consideration after the national biodiversity committee approved the nomination on May 6.

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The next step will be an on-site assessment by experts from the ASEAN Centre for Biodiversity (ACB).

Doi Inthanon National Park covers about 296,922.22 rai across parts of Chom Thong, Mae Chaem, Mae Wang and Doi Lo districts in Chiang Mai.

Natural forest accounts for 89.5% of the park, which also contains important headwaters of the Ping River, part of the wider Chao Phraya River basin.

The government said at least 1,271 plant species and 393 wildlife species have been recorded in the park, including rare, endemic and endangered species such as goral, serow and white-handed gibbons.

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Researchers have also recorded 21 new species of lichen, while 40.48% of the park lies within Class 1 watershed areas, which are headwater zones subject to strict conservation.

Doi Inthanon is also home to Thailand’s highest mountain peak, which rises 2,565 metres above sea level.

The area provides connected habitats for important species and internationally migrating birds, while its watershed produces more than 540 million cubic metres of water each year.

According to the government, that water supports more than 35 villages and 74 communities both inside and outside the area.

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Lalida said Doi Inthanon’s importance extended beyond tourism, describing it as a major watershed forest, biodiversity area and carbon store where communities have lived alongside nature for generations.

She said ASEAN Heritage Park status could raise conservation standards while giving Thailand more opportunities to exchange knowledge and cooperate with other ASEAN member states.

Thailand currently has 10 areas recognised as ASEAN Heritage Parks. If Doi Inthanon is approved, the government said the designation could further support biodiversity conservation, ecotourism, education, research and community economic development.

Following the ACB assessment, the nomination must still pass through the ASEAN Heritage Parks Committee, ASEAN senior environmental officials and the ASEAN ministerial-level environmental meeting before official recognition can be granted.

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