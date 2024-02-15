Paws unite: Happy Doggo & Soi Dog tackle Asia’s strays

Photo courtesy of Niall Harbison Facebook profile

Happy Doggo and Soi Dog Foundation have joined forces to tackle Asia’s stray animal crisis head-on with a colossal campaign.

Aimed at putting an end to the suffering of homeless animals across the continent, this ambitious initiative promises to revolutionize the fight against the stray population.

Animals 24-7, jaded by seeing grandiose claims in appeals and media releases a zillion times a day for donkey’s year, recalls the scepticism initially met with the joint venture’s announcement. However, the source, Soi Dog Foundation, carries weight as the first charity to hit the million mark for spay/neuter surgeries in Thailand.

This venture kicked off in Surat Thani on January 30, with 47 street dogs receiving vital surgeries and vaccinations on day one alone. Amy Bryant, press officer for Soi Dog Foundation reassured that the project launched into action and will see 90 to 100 street dogs neutered and vaccinated a day.

Niall Harbison, founder of Happy Doggo, emphasised the necessity of mass sterilisation, citing Thailand’s staggering street dog population, estimated to be between 8 to 15 million. Meanwhile, Soi Dog Foundation’s roots trace back to its instrumental role as a first responder during the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami, solidifying its credibility.

John and Gillian Dalley, pivotal figures in Soi Dog Foundation’s journey, propelled the organisation to the forefront of animal welfare in Asia. Despite facing personal tragedies, including Gillian’s demise in 2017, their legacy continues through initiatives like this mass spay and neuter campaign.

However, the spotlight isn’t solely on Soi Dog Foundation. Niall Harbison’s journey from a tech entrepreneur to a dog welfare advocate in Thailand is nothing short of remarkable. Battling personal demons, Harbison found solace in rescuing and caring for street dogs, leading to the inception of Happy Doggo.

Partnering with Soi Dog Foundation, Harbison’s goal of sterilising 10,000 dogs per month is ambitious, but his determination is unwavering. With over 579,000 Instagram followers, Harbison’s social media presence amplifies the cause, showcasing the impact of his work and rallying support worldwide, reported Animals 24-7.

Rahul Sehgal, Director of International Advocacy at Soi Dog Foundation, brings invaluable experience to the table. His pioneering efforts in street dog sterilisation, notably in India and Bhutan, mark him as a key player in the fight against Asia’s stray crisis.

To support their work, please donate to Animals 24-7 on their website.