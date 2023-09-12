Dog day discord: Thai man stabbed after his dog barks at attacker

Photo by FLOUFFY via Unsplash.

A Thai man suffered a severe injury after being stabbed while walking his dog near his home in the Nonthaburi province near Bangkok. The attacker was reportedly angry because the victim’s dog barked at him.

Mueang Nonthaburi Police Station officers investigated the stabbing scene on Liang Mueang Nonthaburi Road at 2pm yesterday after receiving a distressing call from a witness. Officers discovered the 47 year old victim Cherdphan lying on the road in a pool of his blood.

Cherdphan suffered a deep cut wound near his left eye. Consequently, a rescue team was dispatched to the scene, transferring Cherdphan to Phranangklao Hospital for treatment.

A witness reported to the police that Cherdphan was walking his dog along the road. The dog then barked when the attacker, named Ball, walked past. Ball was angry and imminently attacked Cherdphan with a knife before making a hasty escape.

The witness added that Ball escaped into the community behind a nearby temple. It is believed that Ball and his family reside in the community.

A local in the area, 78 year old Sin, informed officers that he spotted Ball causing disturbances in the area several times but did not know where he lived. According to Sin, Ball would casually throw glass bottles at passersby and shout obscenities at them.

Sin added that he asked Ball why he would do this, to which he replied “For no reason.”

Officers reported that they are actively searching to locate Ball and bring him to justice.

A similar stabbing incident was reported last month when a 23 year old Thai man randomly stabbed a 13 year old schoolgirl in the Isaan province of Udon Thani. The man slashed the girl’s mouth, resulting in 16 stitches. The attacker was later arrested and confessed that he took methamphetamine before committing the crime.

