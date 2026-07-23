Dog carrying human hand raises questions over missing Surin man

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 23, 2026, 4:46 PM
1 minute read
Dog carrying human hand raises questions over missing Surin man | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Amarin TV

A dog carrying what appeared to be a human hand was spotted in a rice field in Surin province yesterday, July 22, with forensic experts working to determine the identity of the remains.

The discovery was reported at about 6.55pm in Kae subdistrict, Rattanaburi district. Investigators, forensic personnel and medical staff were sent to examine the scene.

Officers recovered what appeared to be a human hand along with a black wristwatch.

The remains were discovered after 48 year old Boonchan, who was tending cattle in the rice field at about 4pm, saw a dog carrying the object before dropping it nearby. He reported the incident to the village headman, who alerted police.

Police are investigating after a dog was seen carrying what appeared to be a human hand in a rice field in Surin province.
Photo via Amarin TV

Later, 53 year old Wilai, who cares for 48 year old Kosit, a psychiatric patient who has been missing from Kae subdistrict since June 28, came to inspect the recovered items. She told police the black wristwatch resembled the one Kosit was wearing before he disappeared.

Police said the identity of the remains has not yet been confirmed. Amarin TV reported that the recovered evidence has been sent for forensic examination while investigators continue to examine the circumstances surrounding the discovery.

Officials said the identity of the remains and the cause of the incident will only be confirmed after forensic testing and the completion of the investigation.

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Police are investigating after a dog was seen carrying what appeared to be a human hand in a rice field in Surin province.
Kosit, a psychiatric patient who has been missing since June 28 | Photo via CH8 News

In similar news, a live hand grenade was discovered at a home in Sisaket after a family’s pet dog carried the device into the property, prompting police and bomb disposal officers to destroy the explosive.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 23, 2026, 4:46 PM
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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.