Dog carrying human hand raises questions over missing Surin man

A dog carrying what appeared to be a human hand was spotted in a rice field in Surin province yesterday, July 22, with forensic experts working to determine the identity of the remains.

The discovery was reported at about 6.55pm in Kae subdistrict, Rattanaburi district. Investigators, forensic personnel and medical staff were sent to examine the scene.

Officers recovered what appeared to be a human hand along with a black wristwatch.

The remains were discovered after 48 year old Boonchan, who was tending cattle in the rice field at about 4pm, saw a dog carrying the object before dropping it nearby. He reported the incident to the village headman, who alerted police.

Later, 53 year old Wilai, who cares for 48 year old Kosit, a psychiatric patient who has been missing from Kae subdistrict since June 28, came to inspect the recovered items. She told police the black wristwatch resembled the one Kosit was wearing before he disappeared.

Police said the identity of the remains has not yet been confirmed. Amarin TV reported that the recovered evidence has been sent for forensic examination while investigators continue to examine the circumstances surrounding the discovery.

Officials said the identity of the remains and the cause of the incident will only be confirmed after forensic testing and the completion of the investigation.

In similar news, a live hand grenade was discovered at a home in Sisaket after a family’s pet dog carried the device into the property, prompting police and bomb disposal officers to destroy the explosive.