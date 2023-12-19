Doctoral student falls to death after confrontation with drunk man

Photo courtesy of iStock

A tragic incident unfolded at an apartment complex in the Chokchai Si area, where a doctoral student fell to her death after a confrontation with an intoxicated man. The 27 year old student, known only as Arphaporn, was driven to leap from her sixth-floor apartment at 4am when a drunk man began pounding on her door. The incident has prompted the Metropolitan Police Division 4 to launch an investigation.

Arphaporn’s father, Somchai, was accompanied by Interior Minister adviser Ekkaphob Luangprasert on Monday. Together they approached Pol Col Sretthaphan Srisakorn, the Chokchai Police Station superintendent, to follow up on the progress of the case.

The man in question claimed that he had been misinformed by an apartment cleaner about the owner of a motorcycle occupying his reserved parking spot that night. This led to the unfortunate confrontation that frightened Arphaporn, causing her to attempt to escape through her window, which tragically resulted in her fatal fall.

The man is now facing accusations of unlawful dwelling invasion during the night, causing fear to others, and creating a disturbance, as declared by Pol Col Sretthaphan. Further investigation will also be conducted into the role of the apartment manager, who allegedly assisted the suspect in leaving the scene, reported Bangkok Post.

The case is being thoroughly examined by a panel established by the MPD 4, which includes reviewing CCTV footage and interviewing additional witnesses. The family of the young woman is legally entitled to compensation exceeding 100,000 baht (US$2,856), according to Pol Col Sretthaphan.

An apartment cleaner involved in the case clarified that the suspect was a resident of the apartment, not the spouse of the apartment manager, as previously reported. Describing the suspect as typically non-violent, she expressed sadness over the incident and denied any involvement in assisting his escape. The cleaner also revealed that the manager had asked the suspect to vacate the premises due to his dangerous personality.