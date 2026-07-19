Doctor suspended after sending chest pain patient home

San Camillo Hospital in Ban Pong, Ratchaburi province, has suspended a doctor and set up a fact finding committee after a patient died following a visit to its emergency department.

The case went viral after a teacher known as Sai posted an emotional video online appealing for justice. She said her husband had gone to the hospital after experiencing sharp pain running from his fingers to his left chest, along with heavy sweating.

According to Sai, the doctor on duty did not perform an ECG and instead attributed the symptoms to anxiety, sending him home. He died the same day, before the next day began. An autopsy later found the cause of death was coronary artery disease, with two arteries blocked.

The case sparked widespread discussion online, prompting a response from the hospital.

In a statement posted yesterday, July 18, the hospital’s Ban Pong public relations Facebook page said its management, doctors, nurses and staff extended their deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased.

The hospital said it was taking the concerns of the family and the public seriously. It confirmed it had appointed a committee of relevant experts to carefully and fairly review all treatment records and procedures involved in the case.

To keep the investigation transparent and free from bias, the hospital said it had ordered the doctor who treated the patient to be suspended from duty until the inquiry is complete.

The hospital added that it welcomed feedback and criticism, and reaffirmed its commitment to conducting the investigation carefully and fairly, in line with medical ethics and professional standards, with patient safety as its priority, reported Thairath.