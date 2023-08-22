DLT nets 7 billion baht in vehicle tax due to convenient online payments

Image via Egis

The Department of Land Transport (DLT) collected over 7 billion baht in vehicle tax in the first 10 months of the current fiscal year, thanks to the ease of its “from anywhere” payment system. This figure represents the taxes received from the owners of 5.5 million vehicles between October of the previous year and July of the current year.

The annual vehicle tax is a payment made for the renewal of car registrations as well as for the registration of new vehicles. The popularity of online channels for payment is on the rise, as explained by DLT spokesperson Seksom Akkrapan. The DLT also became responsible for collecting outstanding traffic fines earlier this year.

The DLT makes it easy to pay your vehicle tax bill with a diverse range of options available for payment. Fees can be submitted online through the DLT’s webpage, or there is a standalone DLT Vehicle Tax application as well. Other digital payment options include the mPay application and the TrueMoney wallet system.

In-person, drivers need not go to the department themselves – bills can be paid through counter services at major convenience stores.

This diverse range of payment methods has encouraged more people to use online services for vehicle registration renewal and tax payment, effectively reducing the queues at DLT offices.

Out of the total annual payments, 113,906 vehicle owners used the DLT Vehicle Tax application, 687,452 used the department’s website, 145,766 utilised the counter service, and 8,977 made payments via mPay and TrueMoney.

Follow us on :













In Bangkok, the DLT’s five offices recorded 3.7 million owners who made the annual tax payment during the first 10 months of the fiscal year. Of them, 746,190 were paid through the Drive Thru for Tax service, 6,375 through post offices, 17,003 through tax kiosks installed at the offices, and eight through commercial banks.

For those who pay via the DLT Vehicle Tax application, once the payment procedures are completed, they can choose to have the renewed registration sticker and receipt mailed to them, or they can visit a DLT office to print out the sticker at a tax kiosk.