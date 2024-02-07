DJ Tonhom embraces bar host business on fortune-teller’s advice

The entertainment industry is abuzz with the latest venture of the vivacious DJ Tonhom Sakuntala Tianpairot, who is making waves with her foray into the bar host business.

The DJ’s new investment is the talk of the town, not just for its promising prospects but also due to a curious prediction by a fortune-teller, who prophesied wealth for her through bananas and suggested businesses related to men. Tonhom, taking this advice to heart, is now sporting a phallic-shaped diamond-studded bracelet, which she designed herself, and preparing to dive into the thriving bar host scene.

Sakuntala Tianpairot, better known as DJ Tonhom, along with a colleague named Pharaoh, recently shared their bar host experiences on the Gin Glam Lao EP.17, hosted by Freud Natthapong and Fon Tatchaya. During the show, DJ Tonhom revealed the fortune-teller’s advice that her life must always include bananas, hinting at a connection between the fruit and her success.

The fortune-teller’s accurate predictions in the past gave her confidence to follow through with the advice, which included a strong emphasis on maintaining a link with bananas, regardless of her relationship status.

Following the mystical guidance, DJ Tonhom has gone all-in on this new business venture, setting up her bar host establishment in Chiang Mai. This move reflects her bold approach to business and life, where she often goes to great lengths to ensure success.

As a well-known figure in the entertainment scene, her fans eagerly anticipate the launch of her bar host business, expecting nothing less than a spectacular outcome. DJ Tonhom, who is known for her humour and ability to bring excitement wherever she goes, is personally involved in this new project.

New opportunities

While the details of her plans remain under wraps, fans are on the lookout for updates from the DJ herself. The bar host business is seen as a burgeoning industry, and with DJ Tonhom’s involvement, it’s predicted to reach new heights of popularity and success.

The DJ’s decision to enter the bar host business follows the wider trend of celebrities diversifying into entrepreneurial endeavours, and her personal touch, including the unique bracelet, adds a personal branding element that is likely to draw attention and customers.

The success of this endeavour could potentially open up new opportunities for others in the entertainment industry to explore similar ventures, blending personal branding with business acumen.

As DJ Tonhom prepares to take the Chiang Mai nightlife scene by storm, her fans and followers are watching with bated breath, ready to support her in this new chapter of her career.

Her journey from the decks to the bar host business is a testament to her versatility and willingness to embrace new challenges, and the entertainment industry can expect to see more from this dynamic personality shortly, reported KhaoSod.