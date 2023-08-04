Disturbing dream leads to exhumation: Thai man’s grave unearthed 26 years after burial

Photo courtesy of Sanook

In a shocking turn of events, a body buried in a cemetery 26 years ago within the Nakhon Si Thammarat province was found trapped under concrete, a fact brought to light when the deceased, identified as Noppadol, manifested in his sister’s dream, claiming he was unable to breathe. Dokmai, his 48 year old sister, was forced to face the horrific reality of her brother’s exhumation yesterday.

Dokmai hailing from Nakhon Si Thammarat, accompanied by her family, requested assistance from the rescue workers affiliated with the Siam Ruamjai Pu In Foundation situated in Ron Phibun district. Their help was enlisted for the exhumation of the buried body of Noppadol, the elder brother who had passed away 26 years ago.

The family had stored his body in a Christian cemetery in Don Moscow School, Hin Tok, Ron Phibun district, Nakhon Si Thammarat, given their inability to afford Buddhist funeral rites at the time of his demise. Dokmai narrated the tale of Noppadol’s death 26 years ago, pointing out that back then, the siblings, followers of the Buddhist religion, didn’t have the means to conduct official religious ceremonies for their late elder brother.

On July 28, while asleep, Dokmai dreamt of her late brother, Noppadol, pleading with her to help him get out, mentioning that he couldn’t breathe for many long years.

After a week of the dream, Dokmai shared her experiences with her family. All agreed that Noppadol’s exhumation was necessary to carry out Buddhist funeral rites. The help of the Siam Ruam Jai Pu In Foundation was solicited for the exhumation of the deceased’s body yesterday, reported Sanook.

Upon reaching the grave, the rescue workers, led by Thanyawat Petchsuwan, the Rescue Association leader of Siam Ruam Pu In Foundation in Ron Phibun in Nakhon Si Thammarat, were shocked to find chunks of concrete lying atop the deceased, validating Dokmai’s disturbing dream. All that remained of Noppadol was skeletal remains, with some parts having disintegrated over time.

The grim discovery left everyone horrified and intrigued, potentially explaining the visitation in Dokmai’s dream. The family then took the remains to the Buddhist priests to conduct religious rites and perform the last rituals after the body’s exhumation at Wat Tham Khao Daeng, Ron Phibun, and Nakhon Si Thammarat.