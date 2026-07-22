Disney Run Thailand mascots steal spotlight for all the wrong reasons

Disney Run Thailand 2026 has attracted attention online after photos of its mascots went viral, with many social media users joking about their unusual appearance.

The Disney-themed running event took place at Rama VIII Bridge, Bangkok, on the morning of July 19, featuring five-kilometre and 10-kilometre races that attracted a large number of participants.

Following the event, the Facebook page ผู้บริโภค (Consumer) shared a post asking whether attendees felt the event offered little beyond the run itself.

The post, accompanied by photos of the event mascots, stated:

“Is it true? We’ve seen many people who attended Disney Run say that all they got was the run itself, without much of the Disney experience. Some even said the participants’ costumes were more elaborate than the event’s mascots. What do you think?”

The post attracted numerous comments from social media users. Some said they were relieved they had been unable to secure tickets, while others criticised the appearance of the event mascots.

A commenter joked that the mascots resembled “Disney in a parallel horror universe,” while another said they were already tired from the run and joked that seeing the Mickey mascot near the finish line left them even more exhausted from laughing.

Others speculated that licensing restrictions meant the mascot’s design could not be made to look too similar to Disney’s official version.

On July 20, the Facebook page Disney Thailand Fanclub addressed the criticism surrounding the event’s mascots, saying they were likely members of the event team who wanted to create a more festive atmosphere after realising the event did not feature official Disney characters, which many participants had expected.

The page said criticism of the event’s organisation was fair and that both Disney and the organisers should consider the feedback if similar events are held in the future.

However, it argued that the people wearing the costumes should not be criticised, as they were simply trying to create a more enjoyable atmosphere for attendees, much like the runners who dressed up for the event.