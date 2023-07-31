Chulabhorn Royal Academy deals with serious research publication misconduct

Picture courtesy of Nation Thailand

A disciplinary action has been announced by Chulabhorn Royal Academy after an irregularity in a research publication revealed serious misconduct. The Academy has fired the individual in question as of today, and relayed the news through the official Facebook page, underscoring their dedication to ensuring the work transparency and integrity of all their staff.

The statement came in the wake of reports circulating in the public media concerning an anomalous research publication under the jurisdiction of the Chulabhorn Royal Academy. Initially, the case raised concerns about the potential risk it might pose to the academy’s reputation.

Following a thorough investigation into the matter, the Academy confirmed that the individual in question had indeed committed serious disciplinary offences. These offences relate directly to the irregularities associated with their published research. Strict disciplinary action was subsequently taken against them, resulting in their dismissal from the staff of Chulabhorn Royal Academy, reported KhaoSod.

The academy underlined its commitment towards fostering a culture of transparency in accordance with governance principles. They highlighted the importance of staff conducting themselves for the collective benefit. The Academy emphasised its goal of developing knowledge to improve the quality of life for the public and advance the nation of Thailand. They released this information to ensure the public that the incident had a swift response.

The Academy’s swift quick, in this case, is indicative of its commitment to upholding its high standards, ensuring transparency and integrity of research publications, and ultimately preserving its reputation.

In related news, earlier this year, it was uncovered that Thai professors had bought their research papers. The cheating teachers had purchased accredited research papers through companies that will add your name to the paper as a contributor or even lead author, depending on how much you are willing to pay.

Assoc Prof Dr Weerachai Phutdhawong, a chemistry lecturer at Kasetsart University, claimed that at least 10 Thai university lecturers have bought research papers written overseas, including once again a professor from Chulabhorn Royal Academy.