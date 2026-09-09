Disaster warning centre apologises after wrong alert broadcast

Thailand’s National Disaster Warning Centre apologised after accidentally broadcasting the wrong message during its routine weekly warning-system test this morning, September 9.

The test is normally carried out every Wednesday at 8am, when the centre sends an M99 signal that plays the Thai national anthem once. The broadcast allows agencies operating warning towers and satellite-linked EVAC receivers to check that their equipment is working.

During today’s test, however, the centre mistakenly sent an M10 signal before the national anthem.

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The M10 message is used to announce that a dangerous situation has ended. It told people that conditions had returned to normal, that they could return to the area and that they should continue following official announcements.

The centre then sent the usual national anthem signal.

In a statement, the National Disaster Warning Centre apologised for the error, saying the unexpected message may have caused concern among people in some areas.

The centre said it would review and tighten its operating procedures to prevent a similar mistake from happening again.