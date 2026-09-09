Disaster warning centre apologises after wrong alert broadcast
Thailand’s National Disaster Warning Centre apologised after accidentally broadcasting the wrong message during its routine weekly warning-system test this morning, September 9.
The test is normally carried out every Wednesday at 8am, when the centre sends an M99 signal that plays the Thai national anthem once. The broadcast allows agencies operating warning towers and satellite-linked EVAC receivers to check that their equipment is working.
During today’s test, however, the centre mistakenly sent an M10 signal before the national anthem.
The M10 message is used to announce that a dangerous situation has ended. It told people that conditions had returned to normal, that they could return to the area and that they should continue following official announcements.
The centre then sent the usual national anthem signal.
In a statement, the National Disaster Warning Centre apologised for the error, saying the unexpected message may have caused concern among people in some areas.
The centre said it would review and tighten its operating procedures to prevent a similar mistake from happening again.
In April last year, the Thai Cabinet approved 370 million baht to improve the country’s early warning systems following criticism after the Myanmar earthquake.
At the time, the alert system could send SMS messages to only 100,000 to 200,000 phone numbers at once, with each batch taking around 15 minutes to deliver.
The new budget was allocated to improve monitoring and preparedness for disasters, including earthquakes and landslides. It included 310.84 million baht for 120 rock-movement monitoring devices, 40.35 million baht for landslide information systems and 19.19 million baht to strengthen landslide preparedness with partner agencies.
Related news
- Government explains why school shooting phone alert was silent
- Thailand approves 15.5 billion baht disaster insurance scheme
- Bang Lamung trains 150 volunteers for disaster response