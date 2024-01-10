Disabled Thai woman crafts dolls for survival, selling from 15 to 120 baht

A disabled woman, crafting dolls for a living to provide for her son and sick mother, reached out to the public to buy her produce. Abandoned by her husband for another woman, she now fights for her survival. Those wishing to assist can buy her crafts today.

Siapai Paton, a resident of Namduan, Mueangbangklang, Sawankhalok, Sukhothai, was left disabled after a vehicle rammed into her. This incident resulted in her lower body becoming paralysed, making walking impossible. For the past 11 years, the 43 year old woman has been the sole breadwinner, capitalising on her skills in weaving straw mats into hats and key chains shaped like various dolls.

Her handicrafts range from bears, cats, rabbits, watermelons, sunflowers, jasmine, roses, and strawberries to car-hanging wreaths. She also makes hair clips, hair ties, and flowers, selling for 15, 30, 50, to 120 baht.

Siapai refuses to yield to fate. She explained that after she became handicapped, her husband deserted her for another woman. She now lives with her 63 year old mother who suffers from numerous diseases including diabetes, lipidemia, acid reflux, enlarged heart, and stomach diseases. Her mother is unable to work due to her condition.

Moreover, she has a 13 year old son studying in grade 7. She carries the burden of supporting three lives, along with nine street cats she has taken in. She sells her work through her Facebook account Siapai Paton.

Siapai further mentioned that she can make roughly three dolls a day, generating an average daily income of 50 baht. This amounts to 1,500 to 2,000 baht a month. However, she has to lie face down while weaving due to pressure sores on her buttocks.

Several state agencies have visited her in the past and extended some assistance. Those interested in her work and wishing to help can contact her via phone at 061-3050176 and 061-3766440, reported KhaoSod.

