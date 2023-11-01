Disabled teenager demands mother to return 400,000 baht compensation

Photo via Facebook/ โหนกระแส

A 16 year old disabled girl spoke to her mother through Channel 3 asking her to return the 400,000 baht she received as compensation after a motorcycle accident.

The woman told Channel 3 that she lost her right leg in a motorcycle accident and the court ordered the motorist involved in the accident to pay her 500,000 baht in compensation. The money was given to her mother. Her parents later divorced and separated, leaving her to live with her aunt.

The disabled teenager went on to explain that her mother kept 400,000 baht to herself and gave her only 100,000 baht. The girl spent all of the budget on her school fees and a new motorbike necessary for her daily commute to school. The disabled teen added that needed more money for upcoming school bills and daily living.

She contacted her mother to ask for the money but she asked her to wait until she was 20 years old. She disclosed that she had to help her aunt save money for her tuition fees and had to eat instant noodles almost every day.

Every time she raised the issue of the money with her mother, it resulted in heated arguments. So, she decided to seek assistance from Channel 3 urging the media to tell her story to the public.

This is not the first time the disabled teenager has come to the news agency for help. She previously brought her situation to the media’s attention in January earlier this year.

At the time, the mother explained that she had not used the money for her personal needs but was keeping it for her daughter to spend in the future. The mother claimed that the daughter was angry with her for not allowing her to spend the money on a new mobile phone and a Honda PCX motorbike, which cost over 100,000 baht.

Follow us on :













At the time of the latest complaint, the mother had not yet clarified the matter.

Follow more of The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.