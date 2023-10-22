Disabled man tosses poo at Buriram repair shop over service dissatisfaction

Picture courtesy of Sanook

A 66 year old disabled man has been caught on security camera footage tossing poo at a local repair shop due to dissatisfaction with the service he received. The incident took place in Buriram’s Sateuk district.

The disabled man used an electric wheelchair to approach the shop late at night and proceeded to scatter faecal matter in front of it. The shop owner has since received an apology from the man, who has vowed not to return.

The owner of a motorcycle repair shop in Sateuk district, Buriram, yesterday reported that someone had defecated in front of his shop.

Thirty six year old Veerayuth Namtachan, who resides at 119/14, Moo 7, Nakhon Ratchasima, Sateuk, Buriram, owns the shop called Rakasetyon. The shop specialises in repairing agricultural machinery and motorcycles.

Veerayuth showed the security footage to the press, revealing the actions of an older man pulling up in an electric wheelchair and flinging poo at the shop.

Veerayuth recounted that he found the excrement scattered in front of his shop when he opened it the previous day.

He was surprised by the act of deliberate vandalism and checked the CCTV footage, which showed a man, who seemed to be disabled due to his use of a wheelchair, committing the act.

Veerayuth was puzzled, as he had no known enemies and had never harmed anyone. He couldn’t understand why the man would target his shop in such a way.

He recorded the event and informed the local police. The man in the footage was later identified as 66 year old Samran, reported KhaoSod.

Veerayuth further narrated that Samran later visited his shop and confessed to being the person in the CCTV footage. He also apologised for his actions, stating that his dissatisfaction with the shop’s service was the reason behind his act. However, Veerayuth found the claim of poor service unconvincing, as the disabled man had only visited the shop to inquire about his electric wheelchair’s brake system, and Veerayuth hadn’t been able to help him due to his busy schedule.

The incident had occurred two days prior, and Veerayuth was surprised that Samran had harboured such resentment over the matter.

When queried, the disabled man revealed that he had been diagnosed with a brain aneurysm in 2017, which had resulted in physical impairment and the need for an electric wheelchair.

He had visited Veerayuth’s shop to consult about his wheelchair’s brake system but felt that Veerayuth had not paid him any attention, despite Samran being a close friend of Veerayuth’s father.

The disabled man admitted that he felt slighted, and after two nights of contemplation, he decided to vent his frustration by throwing poo at the shop.

He clarified that his actions were solely intended as a reprimand, and he had no other motives. He expressed remorse and apologised to Veerayuth, vowing not to patronise the shop in the future.

