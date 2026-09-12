Diesel price pushes veteran Phitsanulok songthaew driver off his route
Songthaew drivers on the Phitsanulok to Bang Rakam route plan to stop service by the end of this year, blaming soaring diesel prices and a steep drop in passengers.
Some trips cost drivers up to 200 baht in fuel for just one paying passenger, earning only 80 baht between the fare and a parcel fee, a shortfall that happens almost daily.
Pairoh has cut back to one trip a day, but some weeks still bring in just 50 to 100 baht in profit.
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The route once had as many as nine songthaews. Five remain, and more could go if diesel stays this expensive, Thai PBS reported.
Fuel prices across Thailand’s major retailers remained unchanged on Thursday, September 10, with six leading brands posting near-identical rates at the pump.
|Fuel Grade
|Bangchak
|PTT
|Shell
|PT
|Susco
|Caltex
|Diesel B20
|34.84
|34.84
|34.84
|34.84
|34.84
|34.84
|Diesel (standard)
|39.84
|39.84
|39.84
|39.84
|39.84
|39.84
|Premium/Power Diesel
|49.25
|50.05
|49.84
|—
|—
|49.80
|Gasohol E20
|34.09
|34.09
|34.29
|34.09
|34.09
|34.09
|Gasohol 91
|38.72
|38.72
|39.22
|38.72
|38.72
|38.72
|Gasohol 95
|39.09
|39.09
|39.59
|39.09
|39.09
|39.09
|Premium 95 (V-Power/Gold/98)
|49.29
|47.79
|49.84
|—
|—
|49.26
|Petrol (Benzene)
|—
|48.08
|—
|48.58
|48.23
|—
|Gasohol E85
|30.03
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Super Power X 99
|—
|49.79
|—
|—
|—
|—
Related news
- Anutin announces 15-day cap on diesel price at 29.94 baht per litre
- Thailand diesel price drops 2.14 baht from April 9
- Oil firms deny plans to sue government over diesel price controls
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