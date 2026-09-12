Diesel price pushes veteran Phitsanulok songthaew driver off his route

Photo courtesy of พิษณุโลกบ้านเรา/Facebook Group

Songthaew drivers on the Phitsanulok to Bang Rakam route plan to stop service by the end of this year, blaming soaring diesel prices and a steep drop in passengers.

Some trips cost drivers up to 200 baht in fuel for just one paying passenger, earning only 80 baht between the fare and a parcel fee, a shortfall that happens almost daily.

Pairoh has cut back to one trip a day, but some weeks still bring in just 50 to 100 baht in profit.

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The route once had as many as nine songthaews. Five remain, and more could go if diesel stays this expensive, Thai PBS reported.

Fuel prices across Thailand’s major retailers remained unchanged on Thursday, September 10, with six leading brands posting near-identical rates at the pump.

Fuel Grade Bangchak PTT Shell PT Susco Caltex Diesel B20 34.84 34.84 34.84 34.84 34.84 34.84 Diesel (standard) 39.84 39.84 39.84 39.84 39.84 39.84 Premium/Power Diesel 49.25 50.05 49.84 — — 49.80 Gasohol E20 34.09 34.09 34.29 34.09 34.09 34.09 Gasohol 91 38.72 38.72 39.22 38.72 38.72 38.72 Gasohol 95 39.09 39.09 39.59 39.09 39.09 39.09 Premium 95 (V-Power/Gold/98) 49.29 47.79 49.84 — — 49.26 Petrol (Benzene) — 48.08 — 48.58 48.23 — Gasohol E85 30.03 — — — — — Super Power X 99 — 49.79 — — — —

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