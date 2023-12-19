Diesel drama: Choice of petrol diminished

Photo courtesy of The Nation

In a game-changing move, the Energy Business Department is racing towards Cabinet approval to discontinue the sale of B10 diesel oil, leaving only B7 and B20 options at the pumps.

Department Director-General Nanthika Thangsupanich explains this electrifying decision, spurred by the Energy Policy Committee’s bid to streamline diesel oil offerings and clear the fog of confusion for the masses.

As of May 1, buckle up for regulatory revamps demanding B7 diesel to boast 6.6% to 7% biodiesel, while B20 diesel cranks it up with 19 to 20% biodiesel, aligning with industry standards. But what do these cryptic B numbers really mean? Nanthika demystifies, revealing that the B signifies biodiesel blended with diesel, and the number showcases the percentage. B7, the golden ratio for diesel engines, adheres to the Euro 5 oil standard, ensuring a smooth ride without engine woes.

The committee green-lights B20 diesel, promising an alternative fuel lifeline. Nanthika, brimming with confidence, assures that waving goodbye to B10 won’t throttle palm oil usage, emphasising its irreplaceable role in the B7 blend, reported The Nation.

Nanthika shares that biodiesel, birthed from renewable sources like vegetable oils, animal fats, and even algae, powers our daily rides. Biodiesel and palm oil consumption rockets from 4.33 million litres and 3.77 million kilogrammes to a jaw-dropping 4.66 million litres and 3.88 million kilogrammes, setting the stage for a fuel revolution next year.

