Devotees swarm Mahasarakham temple as abbot donates 2 million baht

Photo courtesy of Sanook

Thousands of devotees flocked to pay homage to the revered teacher Suriyant yesterday as he generously distributed 2 million baht (US$55,447) in donations, also sparking excitement for lottery enthusiasts with lucky numbers for the upcoming draw on Friday, February 16.

Mahasarakham’s Wat Phutthavanaram, also known as Wat Wang Nam Yen, was teeming with devotees who came to celebrate the 45th sacred birthday of Vichaiyan Visutthi, also known as Suriyant Khosapanyo, the abbot of the temple. This grand annual merit-making event drew a massive crowd from every direction.

As the afternoon progressed, the number of participants continued to soar, spilling beyond the temple walls, prompting officials to organize queues for orderly homage-paying and the collection of blessed cords as mementoes.

Around 3pm, the temple informed the thousands of attendees to line up to receive donations from Vichaiyan Visutthi and the event’s sponsors. The temple’s disciples closed the gates and brought out cardboard boxes filled with 2 million baht in cash. The money, swapped for 100-baht notes and packed into red envelopes, was ready for distribution, reported Sanook.

The abbot and his disciples stood at the temple gate, handing out the donations in a process that took nearly three hours to complete.

Phawanachayanusit Wi., the temple’s senior monk, stated that the sizeable donation was a way to give back to the faithful who participated in the temple’s merit-making activities. The funds will also support local schools, hospitals, the needy, and underfunded places, thus contributing to the wider community.

In addition to the charitable act, the abbot’s auspicious age of 45 became a source of speculation for lottery enthusiasts, hoping to strike luck in the national lottery on February 16.

Follow us on :













Wat Phutthavanaram boasts many unique attractions, including beautifully crafted Buddha statues, the prominent deity Vessuwan for veneration, and its highlight, a teak sanctuary claimed to be the largest in Thailand, supported by 32 large columns. Inside rests the revered 9 metre tall Nak Prok Buddha statue, carved from a whole teak log. The temple’s three-season pavilion showcases exquisite craftsmanship, making it a marvel for visitors.

Additionally, during holidays, the temple attracts thousands of visitors, invigorating tourism and the economy of Mahasarakham.