Mother Kali ceremony: Devotees flock to Kamphaeng Phet hoping for luck

Hundreds of devotees today gathered at the residence of Mother Kali, a famous spiritual medium in Kamphaeng Phet, to participate in a sacred ceremony. Believers consider Mother Kali, a Hindu deity, as a transformation of the terrifying goddess Uma Devi.

Despite her fearsome appearance, Kali is believed to be compassionate and benevolent, helping those who pray with sincerity to achieve their goals with ease, whether in work, finance, or luck.

The ceremony attracted many Thai people who have long held respect and veneration for this deity, believed to possess the power to suppress evil forces.

The ceremony was organised by 56 year old Chutima Ampawan, widely known as Mae Mor Phalangthep. She is a renowned spiritual medium in Kamphaeng Phet, known for her communication with mysterious spirits and various souls. Every year, towards the end of September, a ceremony is held to bring prosperity to the believers and disciples.

The ceremony started with lighting candles in front of a single-eye shrine adorned with flowers, incense sticks and Bay Si Phaya Naga. A replica of Mother Kali was also worshipped, and fragrant coconuts were thrown on the ground to initiate the ceremony. Following this, the fire ritual began with representatives holding split coconuts lined and supported by Plu leaves, set on fire and waved around without feeling any heat.

It is believed that using fire in the worship of Mother Kali destroys all evil and bad things. Additionally, there was a sword dance ceremony where the tip of the sword was stabbed under the neck, causing the sword to bend and break. This is believed to cut off misfortune and suppress evil forces, reported KhaoSod.

As the ceremony proceeded, several attendees seemed to be possessed, with vacant eyes and spontaneous dancing, unaware of their surroundings. Many believed this to be a communication from Mother Kali.

An eagerly anticipated highlight of the event was the announcement of the lucky number, a total of 100,000 bets. The awaited numbers, monitored over a year, were 44,926. This was a highlight that everyone was waiting for and believed that this year would be as lucky as the previous one.

