Detained Thai soldier re-arrested after escaping from hospital

Photo via Facebook/ Mono News - ข่าวโมโน

A Thai soldier, held in custody, successfully severed his ankle restraints and escaped from a hospital in the central province of Lop Buri before being recaptured later in the day.

A military officer raised the alarm with police in Lob Buri province after the detained soldier, identified only as C, escaped while being treated at the hospital. The detained soldier reportedly cut his ankle restraints and fled the scene in a minibus heading towards Ang Thong province.

Police located the minibus and set up a checkpoint to stop the vehicle in front of the Ang Thong College of Dramatic Arts.

C was in the minibus and agreed to return to the soldier’s compound. He insisted that he was not trying to escape. He just wanted to visit his grandfather’s house and stay with him for four or five days before returning to the compound to receive punishment.

C disclosed that he and his grandfather shared a residence until he joined the Royal Thai Army (RTA) as a conscript five months ago. His decision was influenced by concern for his ailing grandfather, fearing that no one would care for him during his absence.

However, when questioned about the reason for his arrest, C declined to divulge any details, asserting an inability to recall his alleged transgressions.

A military officer apprehended C at the scene and escorted him to the compound. Despite queries, the officer refrained from disclosing the grounds for C’s arrest, citing orders from his superior.

Numerous Thai netizens expressed empathy for the detained soldier, advocating for authorities to take him to his grandfather’s residence before any punitive measures were taken. Some speculated on the grandfather’s critical condition, reasoning that the soldier, despite understanding the potential consequences of escaping, did so to attend to his grandfather.

Follow us on :













Others questioned the decision to place the soldier in detention, contending that if he had committed an offence, the appropriate authorities should pursue legal proceedings rather than resorting to confinement.