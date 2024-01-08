Thai village in panic as deranged man with fake gun goes berserk

Photo courtesy of Khao Sod

A man, seemingly deranged and carrying a fake gun, caused panic in the Sirikarnjan village in Bang Samak, Bang Pakong, Chachoengsao province when he was seen shaking the fences of every home and shouting. The incident, captured on CCTV, took place around 4am today, January 8.

Aged between 30 and 35 years old, the man was eventually taken into custody by police after villagers contacted the local Bang Pakong Police Station.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Amnat Yimniam, Deputy Head of Bang Pakong Police Station, led the investigation and surveillance teams to the scene after receiving video clips and photos from villagers showing the man’s movements. The police planned and ensured safety measures until 6am before they charged towards the man standing in front of the village.

Upon arrest, they discovered a fake gun and identified him as Mangkorn, 37 years old, who claimed he was hiding from people who were chasing him to harm him. He ran to the village as someone waved him in. Reviews of the video clips showed Mangkorn trying to enter one of the houses.

After a drug test was conducted, no substances were found in Mangkorn’s system, reported Khao Sod. Police documented the incident and coordinated with his relatives to take him home.

In related news, a man, influenced by a mixture of marijuana, cough syrup, and kratom, hallucinated severely, attacking two boys aged six and nine with a blunted knife in Bangkok. The incident occurred near a porridge shop, leaving the six year old with a serious head injury and the nine year old with wrist injuries.

Emergency responders swiftly transported the victims to hospitals, and the 28 year old attacker was apprehended within 28 minutes. The suspect’s erratic behaviour was attributed to the drug mixture. Initial charges include attempted murder.

The case is under investigation by Chok Chai Police Station in Lat Phrao District.