Derailment of cement-laden train in Chachoengsao causes transport chaos

Image courtesy of Khao Sod Online

A train derailment caused havoc as it crashed into a signal tower, blocking essential transport routes in Chachoengsao. The incident unfolded at approximately 2.40am on July 20. The enquiry was led by Kritsata Soamorm, an inspecting officer from Klong Luang Phaeng, Chachoengsao Police Station.

The scene was a picture of chaos: a blue-branded diesel train, designated number 70106, had skidded off its tracks, catapulting approximately 30 metres into a railway signal tower. The damage was significant; both the tower and the train, along with its first carriage, lay in ruins, effectively blocking the road and leaving no room for access by any vehicles. It was a full blockade.

However, the derailment did not hamper the operation of other train services as an additional line was available for alternative routing. It was identified that the derailed train, spanning over 40 wagons, was carrying cement.

The operating staff of the ill-fated train revealed that they were transporting cement from a furnace located in Kaeng Khoi, Saraburi province, to a factory in Chachoengsao, not far from the accident site. As it arrived at the switch point, it was supposed to park and await signals for a safe course towards the cargo unloading area, but the train experienced a derailment before it could humour caution. The cause of the derailment has not yet been firmly determined, as the train driver was immediately debriefed at the Chumphon Phraeng railway works.

Efforts to restore the line involved crane assistance from private companies. A large crane was requisitioned to lift the train back onto its tracks to resume normal operation. This was, however, expected to be a long-drawn process due to the time it would take for a large crane to reach the location and successfully complete the task.

A local shopkeeper, shaken by the incident, recounted his experience. Although he had yet to retire for the night and was chatting with a friend by his shop front, he noticed the approaching train and heard the noise as it stormed past the stopping point and hurtled into the signalling tower. Fortunately, the cargo wagons remained on the tracks and did not contribute to the derailment, however, they did block the crucial transport route. The incident is expected to cause heavy traffic congestion, particularly in the morning, as many residents use the road to reach the area’s numerous industries. The situation is likely to cause gridlock on both sides of the road during peak hours, reports Khao Sod Online.