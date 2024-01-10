Depressed woman assaults mother and baby in Thai shopping mall

Photo courtesy of Khao Sod

A woman claiming to be suffering from depression was caught on camera assaulting another woman and her eight-month-old baby in a prominent Thai shopping mall. The incident, which occurred on January 7, was reported on a social media page, sparking public outrage.

Around 10.30am today, January 10, the victim, referred to as Wipaporn (surname withheld), detailed the incident. She had taken her child to a local shopping centre when she found herself in the path of a woman who seemed intent on walking into her. Despite Wipaporn’s attempts to avoid a collision, the woman subsequently returned to physically assault both her and her baby.

Wipaporn stated she had never encountered or had issues with the perpetrator before this shocking incident. Following the attack, the woman, who appeared to be in her thirties, did not explain but challenged Wipaporn to report the incident to the police, citing her medical certificate for depression as protection. Unfazed, Wipaporn reported the incident and the woman was later apprehended by police and taken to Sri Thanya Hospital for evaluation, reported KhaoSod.

Family members of the assailant confirmed that she had been suffering from depression for approximately seven years and had regularly been taking medication. However, they had allowed her to live outside the hospital after doctors had deemed she could integrate into society. In light of the incident, the family pledged to take responsibility for the damages incurred.

Wipaporn voiced her concerns over the incident. She felt that family members should take better care of their mentally ill relatives. She also expressed her relief that the woman hadn’t been armed at the time of the attack, which could have resulted in more severe injuries to her and her baby.

Aekapop Lueangprasert, an advisor to the Ministry of Interior and founder of the social media page which reported the incident, expressed his concerns over the case. He highlighted the need for closer monitoring of individuals with similar conditions and the responsibility of family members to ensure their safety and that of others. He also called on the shopping mall to take responsibility for the incident, as it had occurred on their premises.

Follow us on :













This incident raises questions about the integration of individuals with mental health issues into society, their capacity to control their behaviour, and the responsibility of their families and health institutions in ensuring public safety.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.