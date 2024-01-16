Dengue fever claims lives in Songkhla province amid rising cases

A female doctor from Songkhla Province tragically succumbed to dengue fever, marking the latest fatality in a year that has seen 7,400 cases and 10 deaths in the area. Authorities issued a warning today as the dengue fever situation in the province remains concerning.

Over the past week, there have been reports of two fatalities: the first being a female doctor affiliated with Songkla Nakarin Hospital, Hat Yai District, and the second, a child in Khlong Hoi Khong District. This sparked anxiety and a call for the public to be more aware and knowledgeable about the seriousness of dengue fever to mitigate future risks and potential fatalities.

Dr Kusak Bamrungsena, Deputy Public Health Doctor of Songkhla Province, stated that the dengue fever situation in the first month of 2024 is a repercussion of the outbreak in 2023. This is considered a cycle of the dengue fever outbreak.

Doctors warn not to neglect dengue fever in children, despite the decreasing trend of illness. It is recommended to rush to the hospital if symptoms appear, hoping for a miraculous recovery. Kung Suthirat revealed that his younger sister is still in critical condition, suffering from brain swelling. Doctors are doing their best and taking it day by day.

Throughout the year, there have been approximately 7,400 cases of dengue fever, with 10 deaths. This is due to factors such as intermittent rainfall that leads to breeding grounds for mosquitoes. In the past year, there were an average of 200 cases per month at the beginning of the year, but this increased to 800 cases per month during the rainy season, peaking in August with 1,200 cases.

However, after implementing disease prevention measures, the number of patients decreased towards the end of the year. Nevertheless, the outbreak situation at the end of 2023 means there is a risk of an outbreak at the beginning of 2024.

It is estimated that in January, there will be an average of 300-400 patients due to factors such as continuous patient discovery from the end of the previous year, coupled with travel movements, especially in densely populated areas such as Hat Yai District, Mueang District, and Sadao District.

It is necessary to be vigilant by reducing the number of mosquitoes that are carriers of the virus, preventing mosquito bites, and if sick, seeking medical attention promptly to reduce the risk of death, reported KhaoSod.