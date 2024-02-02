Demonstrators in Bangkok mark third year anniversary of Myanmar coup

Photo courtesy of Thai PBS World

In a display of resistance, hundreds took to the streets in Bangkok to protest on the third anniversary of Myanmar’s coup.

Tears, slogans, and a powerful call for change echoed outside the United Nations headquarters as protesters, both young and old, demanded justice for the shattered dreams of democracy.

Bangkok’s United Nations headquarters became a poignant stage yesterday as protesters, adorned with t-shirts featuring the image of imprisoned democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi, converged to denounce Myanmar’s military junta. The atmosphere was charged with emotion, with white flowers adorning their hair and defiant red bandanas wrapped around their foreheads.

In stark contrast to the silence gripping Yangon’s streets, around 300 demonstrators in Bangkok passionately voiced their opposition to the junta, their chants echoing against the backdrop of the Thai police’s watchful eyes. Images of Myanmar’s military leader, Min Aung Hlaing, lay bloodied under the feet of protesters, trampled in symbolic defiance.

Among the fervent crowd, a protester named Tum Tum staged a gripping performance, his head dripping with fake blood as he clutched a sprig of green leaves—a poignant representation of a student fallen to the army’s brutality.

“We are here to protest because the military has been killing people.”

Livestreaming his dramatic act, banners behind the protester proclaimed:

“We will fight until the end for this revolution, no rest.”

Tum Tum, with wet, bright fake blood staining his shirt, expressed unwavering determination. He revealed that his family still resides in Myanmar, yet remains unafraid.

“We do not want to give in.”

Crying pleas

Amidst the sweltering heat, red flags snapped in the breeze, offering a brief respite to demonstrators who fervently raised the three-fingered salute, a symbolic gesture synonymous with anti-coup movements, reported Thai PBS World.

Another protestor, 29 year old Kove recounted the horror of military jets bombing his homeland.

“I have no home, left as it burned down.”

The military, facing an unprecedented challenge from a coalition of armed ethnic minority groups, intensified its air assaults, resulting in a rising toll of civilian casualties.

With more than 4,400 lives claimed in the military crackdown, a local monitoring group reported, Kove struggled to find words, expressing the profound difficulty of the situation. Despite being in Thailand for eight years, he emphasised the importance of the global fight against the junta.

Amidst the crowd, chants of “GO PDF, GO PDF!” resonated, referring to the armed People’s Defence Forces.

For Kay Thwe Khaing, accompanied by her two five year old nieces, the emotions transcended anger. Tears flowed for the irrevocable losses suffered by her homeland.

“I want him (junta leader Min Aung Hlaing) to step down today. Many died because of him. I want him to stop now. This is enough.”