Thai flight attendant arrest in Australia leads to new suspect

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 3, 2026, 4:57 PM
51 1 minute read
Thai flight attendant arrest in Australia leads to new suspect | Thaiger
Photo via KhaoSod

An extended investigation into the Thai flight attendant arrest in Australia led to the arrest of another suspect in Thailand today, July 3, in connection with the delivery of a drug parcel.

The case centres on a Thai Airways cabin crew member, identified as Mina, who was arrested at Melbourne Airport on June 25. According to reports, approximately one kilogramme of heroin was found concealed in 12 tote bags in her possession.

Investigators later found that Mina had been offering a shopping courier service to earn additional income. She was reportedly hired by an unidentified woman to transport the bags to Australia.

Police said the identity of the person who organised the alleged smuggling operation remains under investigation. Authorities are also examining whether Mina knowingly transported the drugs or was deceived.

Thai man denies involvement after appearing in CCTV footage delivering drug
Photo via SiamRath

As part of the wider investigation into the network, police arrested a Thai man and his Laotian wife yesterday, July 2. The couple were found delivering suspicious parcels from Laos to Bangkok and are being investigated for possible links to the case.

Today, another suspect was arrested in Ayutthaya. His name has not been disclosed. Police said the man appeared in CCTV footage at Mina’s condominium on June 22, where he arrived in a sedan and left a box of tote bags in the lobby.

According to SiamRath, the man had previously been convicted in a drug trafficking case involving 10,000 methamphetamine tablets, commonly known as yaba, transported from Chiang Rai to Bangkok in 1999. He served 20 years in prison before his release.

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Thai man arrested for delivering drug parcel to flight attendant condo
Photo via SiamRath

The suspect admitted to delivering the package to Mina’s residence. However, the man denied knowledge about the drug substance inside the parcel.

He told police he wass hired by a foreign national to carry out the delivery, adding that the person accompanied him in the vehicle but did not leave the car.

Deputy Commander of the Metropolitan Police Bureau and Royal Thai Police spokesperson Teeradate Tgannasutee said the investigation has made progress. However, he said some details remain confidential and have not yet been disclosed.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 3, 2026, 4:57 PM
51 1 minute read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.